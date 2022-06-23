Lions and friends…
As you know, I stated several months ago that I was buying PDBC. I posted this fact in this newsletter and I talked about it in my video blog. Subsequently I pulled profits by selling half of my position, this also I announced here in this newsletter, but then a few days later I rebought in- (again which I revealed in this newsletter).
…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.