Auditors say the Pentagon cannot account for $220 billion worth of government-owned gear provided to military contractors—and the actual total is likely much higher.
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) slammed the Pentagon's handling of so-called "government-furnished property" (GFP) that has been passed off to contractors with little oversight.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.