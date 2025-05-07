PEOPLE ARE NOT READY FOR THIS! DIGITAL CHAINS WITH YOUR NAME ON THEM... (Literally). Mannarino
From Greg M
Net web inline on line crypto means communism lock you in chains block you in chains and people love bitcoin bitcoin is the ultimate CBDC
Like is said in prophecy people will want it. They will run to it. There’s no freedom with any crypto currency. It’s a beast system. Totally no freedom at all. The road to hell is paved with good intentions and the talking head. They live 1984 will sell it to everybody Will program everybody to death the school systems the churches they’re all scams just like they told everybody to get vaccinated and everything else forever.
Ok Fed and Government talking heads. I'm on record. I do not consent to what you are doing. Do what you will, I'm not in agreement with your theater. Go stuff yourselves. I will not obey the Pharoah of digital chains.