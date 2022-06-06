Turn on any of the mainstream media propaganda ministry fake news outlets and they are all pushing the same narrative… “Inflation Is Peaking.”
Well, here is a little secret for you that you are not supposed to know… not only is inflation NOT peaking, but another surge higher is coming. The current action(s) being implemented by the Federal Reserve to “fi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.