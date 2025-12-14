PHYSICAL Gold And Silver Are Where We Need To Be NOW More Than Ever. (Accelerating Systemic Strain ).
From Greg M
Lions… the metals signal for us just got EVEN louder.
Gold is back in the high-$4,200s and still flirting with $4,300+ (spot around ~$4,286, futures at $4,317 as of Dec 12).
Silver is now in the $63–$64 zone, sitting at fresh records after blasting through $62+.
Central banks are still the “structural bid” in gold, THEY are buying into strength… and IMO s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.