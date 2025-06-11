Lions…

PIMCO. "Investors Should Position for A New Global Order." (A WARNING? Or A Promise?). Something more???

Have a look at this headline, this is from yesterday afternoon… pay attention to the RED circled area.

"Stocks haven’t been this expensive relative to bonds in almost 25 years"

Translation? Stocks are priced at bubble valuations, P/Es stretched, growth slowing. Historically when this relative valuation gap gets this wide it signals an approaching rotation or correction.

The last time the spread was this extreme? 1999–2000 dotcom bubble top, and the stock market collapsed.

NOW THIS… "Investors should position for a new global order."

This is the most revealing phrase. PIMCO’s outlook sparks this message… “Don’t fight the new order.” THIS MEANS THAT WE MUST PUSH BACK HARDER. They are looking for surrender and Lions, WE WILL NEVER SURRENDER.

PIMCO’s new Secular Outlook calls this a Fragmentation Era, (look this up for yourselves). IN SUMMARY, PIMCO is talking about a shift away from the post–Cold War model where economics shaped politics. Now it’s politics driving economics, reshaping trade, alliances, and capital flows. (Dollar hegemony under strain, happening right now). Rising multipolar currency/trade OUTSIDE DOLLAR SYSTEM and again, this is already happening.

On the markets. PIMCO expects a shift in capital flows globally, meaning move out of overpriced US stocks. Potentially defensive positioning (gold, hard assets). That is how I read this. (They are warning big clients: “Don’t be last out of the stock bubble.”)

“New global order.” Expect geopolitical shifts, MORE CONTROL, LESS FREEDOM. A Police State?

What PIMCO Is Itself Doing? They are preparing for capital outflows as equities falter, or even crash.

The Bigger Picture. Lions... AS WE HAVE DISCUSSED REPEATEDLY. Liquidity is drying up and global growth is CRATERING.

So, what is next? The Fed will cut rates and accelerate currency devaluation.

Lions… Stocks are not priced for any kind of reality, they are priced in fantasy, and commodities will be the beneficiaries as the fiat game gets exposed. (I would also expect that Bitcoin/cryptocurrencies will also benefit).

THE BIGGER “NEW WORLD ORDER PARADIGM.”

Lions… PIMCO is issuing a veiled warning to the smart money. They know stocks are at risk of a major repricing, OR A MASSIVE CRASH, and they are positioning to be on the right side of the next capital rotation.

Lions… FOR YEARS I have warned of a “new set of rules, a new paradigm.” Let’s break this down.

THE SHAPE OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER.

Fragmented, Controlled World, NOT One United World.

They use the term "new world order" as if it means a peaceful, global unity. It does not. Its controlled fragmentation-I AM USING “FRAGMENTATION” HERE BECAUSE THIS IS THE EXACT WORDING PIMP-CO IS USING.

Lions…EXPECT Digital Control Systems to Rise. Expect the global implementation of CBDCs (central bank digital currencies). Digital ID + CBDC. This alone will enable

Programmable money, can be spent only where allowed.

Trackable money, no privacy.

Expiring money, force spending or penalize saving.

The system will sell this as "convenience" and "inclusion," but it is a control grid mechanism.

Suppression of Free Speech & Thought. “Governments” will use AI, surveillance, and censorship laws to suppress dissenting voices, (LIKE OURS), only approved narratives. The system, fully screened by AI, will decide which truths are allowed.

Engineered Crisis = Forced Unity.

Leaders will leverage the coming debt collapse, financial instability, “We need a new world governance system.” A crisis (or false flag) will be used to justify expanded powers.

Summary: Crisis, Consent, Control. ITS ALWAYS THE SAME.

Moral & Spiritual Inversion.

Expect false saviors (tech, global leaders) will be exalted. The goal? Erode the inner strength of the individual so they can be molded. Babylonian inversion of all that is sacred.

New Global Order. Digital enslavement. Controlled thought. Artificial crisis. Fragmented blocs. Moral decay.

It is the world stage being prepared for the system of the Beast.

Thoughts? Comments?

