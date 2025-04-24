Share this postGregory’s NewsletterPLEASE EXPLAIN THIS TO ME. Thoughts? Comments?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePLEASE EXPLAIN THIS TO ME. Thoughts? Comments?From Greg MGregory MannarinoApr 24, 2025119Share this postGregory’s NewsletterPLEASE EXPLAIN THIS TO ME. Thoughts? Comments?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1645ShareLions…It has come to light that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave an off-the-record, private, invitation-only talk at the Wall Street Superbank JPMorgan Chase.Does this hit you the wrong way?What is going on here?GM119Share this postGregory’s NewsletterPLEASE EXPLAIN THIS TO ME. Thoughts? Comments?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1645SharePreviousNext
It’s one big club….and I’m not in it.
It’s a criminal empire driving the USA into the ground