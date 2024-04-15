Lions and friends...
I love you guys, really. But PLEASE STOP asking me about DJT stock. This thing is in a vicious TAILSPIN, and I have already put out several newsletters about it.
Nothing else to say.
The DJT stock questions desk has been permanently closed.
Some people are acting as if I told them to buy DJT stock, I NEVER SAID ANYTHING OF THE SORT! …
