Lions…

Just about a month ago, I said that 6 months from THAT time, giving us less than 5 months from now, the US economy would be unrecognizable.

>Yesterday, I did a follow up video where I discussed the next 6 months with regard to currency devaluation and debt expansion. Click HERE.

This outline below is where we are going, FAST.

(***Lions, I would really appreciate it if you shared this)

The U.S. economy is already broken at the foundation. The fractures were hidden under false prosperity, but now they are too wide to hide.

>We are entering a full systemic meltdown. US farms, Small businesses are dying. Corporate and private sector layoffs are accelerating, consumer debt is exploding, and currency purchasing power is evaporating.

(BIG ONE). Credit markets are under increasing strain. The liquidity that keeps everything moving, consumer credit, corporate bonds, government borrowing, is under growing stress.

Geopolitical shocks (wars, tariffs, alliances collapsing) will further destabilize supply chains, energy flows, and global trust in the U.S. dollar system.

Most Americans will not realize the full scope until it’s too late. By the time headlines scream “crisis,” it will already be in motion and unstoppable.

My Long-Range Calls.

Rising unemployment.

Persistent inflation even while the economy contracts.

Massive increase in credit delinquencies, from car loans, credit cards, mortgages.

More regional bank failures (still ahead, not over).

Government expansion or 'rescue programs' that will lead to even more debt explosion/expansion.

(BIG ONE). An accelerated currency crisis. A breaking point for the US dollar, (broken intentionally.

Faith in institutions (government, Federal Reserve, markets) will collapse much more severely than in 2008.

ARE THERE SOLUTIONS TO THIS? Yes… and we discuss them all the time.

#1. We need to return purchasing power to the currency! What are the chances of this happening? ZERO. All we are hearing are calls for lower rates which is a destroyer of currency purchasing power AND! It’s a WRECKING machine for the economy.

For us, we continue to BET AGAINST THE SYSTEM by holding hard assets. Are there any other solutions? YES! And again we discuss them all the time.

Stay tuned.

GM