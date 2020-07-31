Lions. If you watched my morning report, and you must watch it, you understand I am advising caution here.. I talked about hedging positions.
Well, I just placed hedges on both DAL and XLE.
This is how I am playing these.
I bought puts, totaling 10% of each position.
Example. If your call position is 10K your hedge is 1K.
DAL Oct. 16 $25 puts.
XLE Oct. 16 $36…
