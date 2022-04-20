Lions.
IBM has surely taken off today after reporting earnings. And our positions in oil and gas producers have also performed well. Our positions in MO, and KO, both being consumer staples, have also put on nice gains. The banks, which are turning around, remain laggards. JNJ has remained flat in just the few days since I recommended it. These, along w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.