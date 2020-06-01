Markets open under pressure on 1. Riots. 2. China now stating may halt US agriculture purchases.
We continue to hold our long dated options positions and ride the turbulence, that’s the game.
It is the 1st of the month and therefore I will humbly ask for your support of my work, I would greatly appreciate it. I promise to do my absolute best to keep you…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.