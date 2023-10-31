Lions and friends… Consider this.
In 2021 it cost $475 Billion to pay JUST THE INTEREST on US debt.
Fast forward just 2 years… Today it now cost $879 Billion to pay just the interest on US debt, (nearly double).
Now ask yourself… where does the cash come from to finance the interest on the debt?
Now imagine a system in which there is A SINGLE ORGINIZATION …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.