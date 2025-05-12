Lions…

This is just a quick pre-market brief for you.

Market Pre-Tremors.

Futures opened higher across the board however, bond yields are markedly higher. Treasury yields are not cooperating, bond stress returning to the surface.

Drug Price Controls Reaction Begins. Pharma stocks are uneasy, and political voices are scrambling to define it as “negotiation,” not “price fixing.”

More Central Bank Contradictions. ECB and Fed speakers are walking a tightrope talking their new “disinflation” catchphrase. (What happened to inflation being temporary/transitory?)

Translation? Babylon’s is saying they will do whatever it takes, for now, to maintain the illusion. Are we surprised?

GM