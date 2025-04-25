Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed's avatar
Ed
Apr 25

Greg I value your market insight and even enjoy your commentary. Its just all the negativity I can do without. The Untied States is going through a major change and the only questions is who is going to come out on top. Love him or hate him Trump was handed a country in severe distress. What Biden and Janey Yellen did only magnified all the issues we have. I 100% agree until we see people in hand cuffs and being prosecuted this country will never get better. I am hopeful that in 6-12 months things will turn around and start to get better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 replies
Avg American's avatar
Avg American
Apr 25

DJT is a godsend whatever your belief system is rooted in....America needs to be FIXED...if not now when? What is your plan for restoring American's economic engine pain-free after decades of theft and grift.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
131 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture