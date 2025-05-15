Lions…
President has received “pledges” from Middle Eastern Countries. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, totaling 2.2 Trillion to invest here in the US.
Here is the breakdown.
Targeted Sectors/
#1. Artificial Intelligence & Semiconductors: Significant investments are directed toward U.S. AI and chip industries, with collaborations involving companies like Nvidia and AMD.
#2. Defense & Aerospace: The arms deals include purchases of advanced military equipment and aircraft, bolstering U.S. defense manufacturing.
#3. Energy Infrastructure: Investments aim to enhance U.S. energy projects, including data centers and renewable energy initiatives.
#4. Manufacturing & Industrial Development: Funds are allocated to expand U.S. manufacturing capabilities.
GM
America First... by selling out every last inch of it.
Building our prison.