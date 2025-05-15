Lions…

President has received “pledges” from Middle Eastern Countries. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, totaling 2.2 Trillion to invest here in the US.

Here is the breakdown.

Targeted Sectors/

#1. Artificial Intelligence & Semiconductors: Significant investments are directed toward U.S. AI and chip industries, with collaborations involving companies like Nvidia and AMD.

#2. Defense & Aerospace: The arms deals include purchases of advanced military equipment and aircraft, bolstering U.S. defense manufacturing.

#3. Energy Infrastructure: Investments aim to enhance U.S. energy projects, including data centers and renewable energy initiatives.

#4. Manufacturing & Industrial Development: Funds are allocated to expand U.S. manufacturing capabilities.

