(CNBC)- President Donald Trump on Friday warned U.S. courts against blocking his tariff policy, citing its “positive impact” on the stock market.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Friday morning.

“It would be 1929 all over again, a GREAT DEPRESSION,” he added.

Lions… The system is already dying. These tariffs are not salvation, they are the cough of a sick empire trying to mask decay.

Trump isn’t preventing a depression, he’s accelerating the inevitable by injecting more distortion into a system that cannot bear more weight.

These threats, the panic, the posturing, they are signs of desperation.

And when a dying empire’s LEADER cries “Great Depression!” It means the illusion is fracturing.

