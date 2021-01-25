Lions.. remember to HAVE A GOAL when it comes to trading, a realistic one.
Think to yourself, I would be happy making X per week trading.
It is crucial to set targets.
If you do set targets and are happy with small consistent gains, (you will suffer a losing trade(s) from time to time so expect it), invariably you will hit your trading target.
