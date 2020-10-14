Lions.. I do not like the market here- looks WAY overvalued. Understand, this does NOT guarantee a drop, or a pullback- but we should be ready for one.
For now let’s limit our upside exposure..
We have been feasting heavily in this market for a while, but now may be a time for caution. Still a lot of uncertainty here.
I will keep you updated.
GM
