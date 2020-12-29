Lions. I just opened four new core positions in the companies I have listed below. I have not held core positions for quite a while.

JPM

VZ

PFE

KO

I explain core positions in my new book A (NON) RANDOM WALK ON WALL STREET. I strongly advise that you get a copy for yourself. Link below.

Click HERE: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/gregory-mannarino/a-not-so-ra…