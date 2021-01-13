Lions.. IF you buy a position I post and it gains, PULL PROFITS! Do not wait for me. REMEMBER WE ARE NOT IN THE BUSINESS OF PICKING TOPS AND OR BOTTOMS!

Lions.. if you want to know every trading secret I know.. I strongly advise you to get my new book.. A (NOT) So random Walk On Wall Street. Click here: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/gregory-mannarino/a…