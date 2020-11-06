Lions.. it appears that Biden will pull off a win here and the freak show will go on.. just with a new face.
Remember, our ONLY job as traders is to pull profits from this market. PERIOD.
Understanding that “the freak show” will go on also includes EPIC debt expansion, and we will continue to be net long this market.
AS LIONS we need to band together- Ther…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.