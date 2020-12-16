Lions.. let us wait out Congress- this stimulus is a big unknown which will hit the market either in a big positive or negative way.
This may be a good time to day trade/intra-day trade using the Lions Gate System I sent you.
But for swing trading, I will wait this out.
GM
Link to Lions Gate System: https://gregorymannarino.substack.com/p/lions-gate-system…
