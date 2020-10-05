Lions.. we are getting close to this election, still lots of uncertainty.. and the market hates that.
We need to trade yes, but be a bit extra cautious. We have all put on BIG gains this year thus far. So, here we should consider talking on a bit less risk.
I will keep you updated.
All I am trying to do is keep you on the winning side of this market, and C…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.