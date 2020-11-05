Lions.. with regard to our trades we remain in the right spots- I SHOULD HAVE HELD MSFT LONGER… I sold it yesterday with a profit so I should not complain.
Our other positions are looking strong.
Lions.. this market continues to price in a republican controlled senate and a Biden win.. IF this plays out, do you expect a "sell the news moment?" This market…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.