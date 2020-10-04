Lions.. expect volatility to continue in this market, especially being so close to the election. Use this to your advantage..
IMO this market is going higher, I personally will be buying the dips and adding to any position I currently hold at the time.
————- The central banks WILL inflate, none more so than the Federal Reserve- this will weaken the dollar…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.