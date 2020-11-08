Lions.. I really do not know how this market will respond tomorrow..
Will it be a sell the news moment? Or a push higher.
This is how I will play this…
IF the market sells off, I WILL be buying that dip.
IF the market pushes higher, I will buy into that as well.
IMO new record highs are coming for this market and soon- WE WILL BE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF IT.
I g…
