Lions.. as you know all the positions I have posted have expirations out to next year, there is an obvious reason for this.. We need to look out to July. The current pan-sell off should be NO surprise to you as I covered this just last Sunday in my Markets A Look Ahead- I said TWO FORCES WOULD COLLIDE.
I am looking out to July for a rebound and I believe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.