Lions and friends…
A peculiar thing is going on.
Many people who are subscribed to my YouTube blog are NOT being notified about new videos.
Please check to see if you are not only subscribed to my YouTube blog, but are also clicking the bell to get notifications. This is super easy.
This very short video below goes over how to make sure that you get notifie…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.