Lions.

I cannot control the scammers on YouTube, its an impossible task. (As you know I put this up for a vote, and many people said that they could not even afford ten cents a day ($3 a month) to create a non-censored/no scammers freedom platform). Ok, I get that. YouTube will stay unchanged with ONE exception-I am no longer going to police it for scammers. There is no possible way for me to keep up. PLEASE BEWARE OF THESE CRIMINALS AND DO NOT FALL FOR THEIR SCAMS.

GM