Lions and friends…
I am being widely accused of “still pushing crypto.”
Let us back up… I have covered here and on my YouTube blog that I have made some BAD calls this year. I took a 36% haircut in my stock portfolio off its high in January, and another 16% haircut in my crypto portfolio.
2022 has not been a good year for me.. I AM NOT COMPLAINING! This i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.