The Fed has left rates unchanged… now… get the popcorn ready for another #FAKE battle between Trump and the Fed.

BUT THERE IS SOMETHING ELSE….

The 10 year yield is higher than the Fed rate, which means the bond market is demanding an extra premium to lend long-term because of risk, and expanding debt.

THE FALLOUT…

Long-term borrowing costs stay high, deficits will stay massive. The System will therefore require more borrowing… which will lead to accelerated dollar purchasing power losses moving forward.

