Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Rusk's avatar
Larry Rusk
3h

The comical part is gonna be when The Don rages against the machine 😆

Reply
Share
Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
3h

The Charade continues

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture