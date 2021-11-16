Lions and friends.
(If you are reading this, YOU are the first to know).
As you may be aware, I have been working on getting together a fund for a while now. I have also come to learn that putting something like this together is an EPIC undertaking requiring not only getting through regulators, but also a truly massive initial investment on the part of a …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.