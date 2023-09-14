Lions and friends… go ahead, AGAIN TRY TO MAKE THIS UP!
The mainstream propaganda ministry is DOUBLE fist feeding us this so called “fantastic” retail sales number…
What they will NOT tell you is this: the key component here, as a MAJOR contributory factor, is the 5.2% month-over month increase in the price of gasoline!
Strip that out, and retail sales wer…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.