Lions… (go ahead, make it up).

B of A now using “Scorched Earth.” Does that sound familiar?

Lions… come on now. WE ALL KNOW THAT the US economy is rapidly, even without/before the war, moving in a Scorched Earth scenario… and we have outlined this for months.

The war will just exacerbate and accelerate it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Long before this war, we have been outlining the same reality! The US economy was already being pushed in a scorched-earth direction.

What does that mean? (Glad you asked…) Love you guys…

It means a system so distorted, so debt-soaked, so dependent on intervention, that it begins consuming the future just to survive the present.

It means burning purchasing power to keep markets levitated. Burning the currency to sustain the debt. Burning the middle class to preserve the illusion of stability.

That is scorched earth.

And now war enters the picture. War does not create the weakness. War exposes it. War accelerates it. War gives the system another excuse to do what it was already going to do anyway… more debt, more issuance, more intervention, more monetary debasement, more pressure on the real economy.

Lions! This is the part people need to understand.

The danger is not only missiles, oil routes, or headlines.

The danger is that a system already under strain will use war as justification to intensify the very policies that were destroying it from within!!!!!!!

LIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! That is how empires decay!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

As we have outlined 10,000 times! Crisis = more debt. More debt = more suppression. More suppression = more distortion. More distortion = more fragility. More fragility = more crisis And around it goes.

So when Bank of America says “scorched earth,” they may be talking about Iran.

But Lions... look closer! The war will not reverse it. It will exacerbate it. It will accelerate it.

It will deepen the pressure on energy, supply chains, inflation, deficits, and the already collapsing purchasing power of the average person.

This is not strength. This is not stability. This is not recovery.

This is a system burning what it has left to buy a little more time. FULL-STOP!

Lions… war is landing RIGHT ON TOP of a structure IN RAPID DECAY!

And its ready to burn.

GM