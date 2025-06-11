Lions…

Really, try not to laugh.

Read this headline.

Let’s break this down.

Why This Headline Is 100% #Fake Propaganda.

"Framework" this is a weasel word. It means absolutely NOTHING concrete. No signed deal. No enforceable terms. No change in tariffs or restrictions.

"Consensus" another propaganda word. Does not mean agreement, it means they agreed to talk again. Used to create the illusion of progress.

Timing, "two days of talks in London" staged for media optics. This is not how REAL trade deals are structured. You do not hammer out a true framework in two days, not between US and China.

Purpose of this story? To create the illusion that US China tensions are under control, which they are NOT.

The Reality? NO REAL DEAL is coming, both sides are positioning for global decoupling, not integration.

This headline is pure market narrative management nothing more. Propaganda.

GM