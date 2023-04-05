The most deeply inverted part of the U.S. yield curve is one that hasn’t sent a false signal about the prospects of a U.S. recession in more than a half-century of research.

That’s the spread between 10-year and 3-month Treasury yields, which was around 155.8 basis points below zero as of Wednesday — reflecting a 3-month T-bill rate TMUBMUSD03M, 4.830% t…