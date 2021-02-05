I almost NEVER recommend books on the market, but this one IS A MUST READ on the bond market.. Anyone who knows my work understands how important it is to follow the bond market and this book is well worth getting.

Click here to have a look: https://www.amazon.com/The-Coming-Bond-Market-Collapse/dp/1118457080/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&qid=1358876734&sr=8-3&key…