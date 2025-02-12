Lions. Below is a chart of the money velocity, or rate at which cash is moving through the economy, going back to 1960.
As you can see, we are currently in a downward trajectory and near historic lows.
If you look at the extreme right, black circle, you will see a bump (this is where we are now). This bump is why we are seeing inflation right now. This b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.