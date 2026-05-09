REMINDER! OUR YEAR END GATHERING EVENT! (WE ARE ALL SET!) The Lions Shall Gather.
From Greg M
Lions… our Year-End Event is set!
Sunday, November 8th
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Bradenton, Florida
We will be returning to the same venue as last year:
The Ballroom
10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
BUT THIS YEAR WILL BE EVEN BIGGER. Here is a picture of the venue below.
Lions. And we will continue this every single year.
This event is FREE to every Lion member of the Freedom Platform and one guest.
Lions. I will send out tickets as we get closer.
And if you still needed another reason to join The Freedom Platform…
THIS IS IT. Click HERE.
GM
Looking forward to this event also and Greg, if you could put me on the list for vendors tables, I would much appreciate it much love and gratitude to everyone see you in November.
I’m looking forward to this event, I’ll do everything I can to be there Greg.