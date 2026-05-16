Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Keith Owens's avatar
Keith Owens
3h

How many people came last year ..?

Probably going to be a lot more this year ??

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1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
Ian Tustin's avatar
Ian Tustin
3h

I’d love to join you but it’s a long way from the Cotswolds in England! Thank you for all your incredible work!

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