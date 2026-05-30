REMINDER! OUR YEAR END GATHERING EVENT! This Event Is FREE To Every Lion Member Of The Freedom Platform And One Guest.
From Greg M
Lions… our Year-End Event is set! This event is FREE to every Lion member of the Freedom Platform and one guest.
Casual attire.
Lions. I will send out tickets as we get closer.
Sunday, November 8th
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Bradenton, Florida
We will be returning to the same venue as last year:
The Ballroom
10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
THIS YEAR WILL BE EVEN BIGGER. Here is a picture of the venue below.
GM
I look forward to seeing everyone!
Good Lord willing we will be there again! We plan on spending lots of time in Florida this winter God willing. We will see. As you all know, things are nuts. The world is in a mess. See what happens.