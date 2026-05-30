Lions… our Year-End Event is set! This event is FREE to every Lion member of the Freedom Platform and one guest.

Casual attire.

Lions. I will send out tickets as we get closer.

Sunday, November 8th

12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Bradenton, Florida

We will be returning to the same venue as last year:

The Ballroom

10670 Boardwalk Loop

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

THIS YEAR WILL BE EVEN BIGGER. Here is a picture of the venue below.

GM