Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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PetroS's avatar
PetroS
5h

I look forward to seeing everyone!

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Vic's avatar
Vic
5h

Good Lord willing we will be there again! We plan on spending lots of time in Florida this winter God willing. We will see. As you all know, things are nuts. The world is in a mess. See what happens.

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