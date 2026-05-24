REMINDER! OUR YEAR END GATHERING EVENT! (WE ARE ALL SET!) The Lions Shall Gather.
From Greg M
Lions… our Year-End Event is set!
Sunday, November 8th
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Bradenton, Florida
We will be returning to the same venue as last year:
The Ballroom
10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
THIS YEAR WILL BE EVEN BIGGER. Here is a picture of the venue below.
Lions. And we will continue this every single year.
This event is FREE to every Lion member of the Freedom Platform and one guest.
Lions. I will send out tickets as we get closer.
GM
It was a great success and great time last year.
Thanks Greg.
😎✌️💪
Looking forward to it!