Lions…
As you know WE ARE LOCKED AND LOADED!
Our Year End Event will be held at THE GROVE MAIN BALLROOM.
Address: 10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
Date: Sunday November 2nd.
Time: 12 noon until 4 PM.
This event is 100% FREE for ALL Freedom Platform Lions AND A GUEST! A gathering of Lions and Lionesses with music, food, and FUN! I am looking VERY FORWARD TO MEETING YOU!
If you have not joined The Freedom Platform yet, and would like to be a part of this, click HERE.
Here is a snapshot of the venue below.
The Ballroom. (It will not be set up like this, but it gives you a general idea of the room).
I will be sending out tickets via this newsletter later on as we get closer to the event.
GM
I've had this on the calendar since you announced it :)
Biketoberfest is from October 16th to 19th in Daytona and I could visit my aunt while I'm down there. It might make for a relaxing break from cold, cloudy, soggy Yankee territory.