Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pork_Roll_13W2W's avatar
Pork_Roll_13W2W
8h

I've had this on the calendar since you announced it :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim Trafficone's avatar
Jim Trafficone
8hEdited

Biketoberfest is from October 16th to 19th in Daytona and I could visit my aunt while I'm down there. It might make for a relaxing break from cold, cloudy, soggy Yankee territory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture