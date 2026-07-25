Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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David's avatar
David
5h

Greg I’m planning on coming to get the opportunity to meet you. I’ve been following you for 15 years or less and can only say that you are probably the most informed and knowledgeable people that I know.David L

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Dennis's avatar
Dennis
4h

Greg, Could you please livestream the event for us that are not able to attend?

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