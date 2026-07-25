REMINDER! The Lions Shall Gather. (This Event Is FREE To Every Lion Member Of The Freedom Platform And One Guest).
From Greg M
Lions. Just a reminder that our Year-End Event is set!
This event is FREE to every Lion member of the Freedom Platform and one guest.
Casual attire.
Lions. I will send out tickets as we get closer.
Sunday, November 8th
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Bradenton, Florida
We will be returning to the same venue as last year:
The Ballroom
10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
THIS YEAR WILL BE EVEN BIGGER. (Here is a picture of the venue below).
You want in? JOIN US! We The Pride are waiting for you.
Just click HERE To Check It Out.
GM
Greg I’m planning on coming to get the opportunity to meet you. I’ve been following you for 15 years or less and can only say that you are probably the most informed and knowledgeable people that I know.David L
Greg, Could you please livestream the event for us that are not able to attend?