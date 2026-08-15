Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Louis Galterio's avatar
Louis Galterio
3h

Greg, I am in with one guest. I don't know if there is any automated way to let you know but I want to make sure I am on the invite list. I am Lou Galterio aka Suncoast aka Healthcare Blockchain

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Paul van Wonderen's avatar
Paul van Wonderen
5hEdited

Dear Greg, thank you for your continued work and invite. Unfortunately I will not be able to attend this year due to building work in my house. I trust that you will arrrange a similar event in 2027 when I hope to take another trip to your part of the world.

Best wishes, also to Lorraine,

Paul

Oslo

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