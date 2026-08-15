REMINDER! The Lions Shall Gather. (This Event Is FREE To Every Lion Member Of The Freedom Platform And One Guest).
From Greg M
Lions. Just a reminder that our Year-End Event is set!
This event is FREE to every Lion member of the Freedom Platform and one guest.
Casual attire.
Lions. I will send out tickets as we get closer.
Sunday, November 8th
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Bradenton, Florida
We will be returning to the same venue as last year:
The Ballroom
10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
THIS YEAR WILL BE EVEN BIGGER. (Here is a picture of the venue below).
You want in? JOIN US! We The Pride are waiting for you.
Just click HERE To Check It Out.
GM
Greg, I am in with one guest. I don't know if there is any automated way to let you know but I want to make sure I am on the invite list. I am Lou Galterio aka Suncoast aka Healthcare Blockchain
Dear Greg, thank you for your continued work and invite. Unfortunately I will not be able to attend this year due to building work in my house. I trust that you will arrrange a similar event in 2027 when I hope to take another trip to your part of the world.
Best wishes, also to Lorraine,
Paul
Oslo