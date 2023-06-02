REPOST BY REQUEST. Seven Professional Options Strategies Every Trader Needs to Know.
From Greg M
Seven Professional Options Strategies Every Trader Needs to Know.
By Gregory Mannarino TradersChoice.net
Let me begin here with laying out some options basics, just as a quick review!
What Are Options?
An option is a derivative, that is an option derives its value from another underlying asset. When a trader either buys or sells an option, he or she is ente…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.