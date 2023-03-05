Lions and friends.. This is a reposting of several ETF’s which will give you exposure to commodities, here is a list below.
There are others, including PDBC which I have discussed in the past..
1. Abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity ETF (BCD)
2. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT)
3. Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO)
4. Invesco DB Commodity Index ETF …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.