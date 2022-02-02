Lions and friends.
In my Sunday Markets A Look Ahead video blog, below, I outlined how I believed that the MMRI would fall moving into this week reflecting lower risk in the market. Well, the MMRI has dropped, and his tells me that cash will make its way into the stock market.
To see the MMRI in REAL TIME click HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-trade…
