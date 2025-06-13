ROT.

Inspired by KayAnne Riley.

THE SYSTEM IS PURE ROT.

What is ROT?

ROT is what happens when life departs from a thing.

When something built to be strong is no longer alive it begins to decay.

Rot stinks. Rot spreads. Rot attracts filth and insects.

The Rot of the FINANCIAL SYSTEM.

The global financial system is built on debt, not value. It prints worthless fiat, backed by nothing but trust in corrupt institutions.

The rot is seen in. Endless QE and money printing. Manipulated interest rates that punish savers. A system where the rich feed on the poor through inflation and debt traps.

The death of sound money. Central banks KNOW this, as well as some politicians, and they are trying to delay the collapse with more debt on top of debt… More War? But the structure is already rotten through.

The people are enslaved by currency that loses value every day.

The Rot of the POLITICAL SYSTEM.

Governments today are actors on a stage, owned by hidden hands. Elections are rigged by controlled choices. Both sides serve the same masters… the financial elite and the globalist agenda.

The rot is seen in. Broken promises. Politicians who sell out their nations for personal gain. A system where law is weaponized against the people but the elite live above the law.

The political class today is a gang of parasites, the system is ROTTEN.

The Rot of the MEDIA SYSTEM.

Mainstream media is no longer a check on power it is an arm of the propaganda machine.

The rot is seen in. Lies presented as truth. Censorship of dissent. Manufactured narratives to drive fear and division, (Ex. “The US Is NOT Involved”). With billionaire and intelligence agency ownership of "trusted" news brands.

The media does not inform, it programs.

This is ROT because the press is meant to be free, but today it is BOUGHT AND ROTTED.

The Rot of the SOCIAL SYSTEM.

Families are fractured. Communities are destroyed by identity politics and division. Children are indoctrinated in schools, not taught wisdom, but confusion.

The rot is seen in the breakdown of moral foundations. Erosion of personal responsibility and values. People turned into helpless subjects/slaves.

The social fabric ROTTEN.

The Rot of the FOOD and HEALTH SYSTEM.

Food is engineered for addiction and disease. Big Pharma profits from lifelong sickness, not healing.

The rot is seen in. Processed food full of chemicals. Medicine that treats symptoms, not root causes. Government policies that protect corporate profits, not public health.

The people are poisoned slowly this is planned rot.

And those who speak truth about it are censored or mocked.

The Rot of the SPIRITUAL CONDITION.

This is the deepest rot of all, the spiritual deadness of the system.

The modern world has turned its back on the Most High.

In place of reverence and righteousness, it exalts selfishness. Greed. Vanity. Pride. Lust. Control.

The system promotes a culture where evil is called good, and good is called evil.

THIS is why the rot is now terminal, for when the spiritual root rots, all fruit becomes poison.

Why “PURE” ROT?

Because this rot is not partial anymore, it is not in a few corners, it is through the entire structure.

The rot is. At the financial root. In the political body. In the media mouth. In the social bloodstream. In the health and food system. In the very SPIRITUAL CONDITION of the nation.

ROTTEN TO THE CORE. “The system is PURE ROT.” It is DEAD INSIDE. It is TOXIC to those who remain in it. It is SPIRITUALLY CONDEMNED, already under JAH’S judgment. The only RIGHT PATH is to stand OUTSIDE it aligned with TRUTH.

PURE ROT. Period

